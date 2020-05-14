Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Grows By 17.3%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.