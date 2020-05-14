MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $27.15. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 165,873 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $999.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?

