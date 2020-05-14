Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Increases By 6.0%

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

