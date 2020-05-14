Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $704.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.60 million and the highest is $755.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $951.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

