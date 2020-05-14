$6.59 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report $6.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Tellurian posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $94.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $157.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $269.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.77 million to $488.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.02.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

