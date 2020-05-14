Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

