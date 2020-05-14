Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of IMO stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
