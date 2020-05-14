Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Stock Price

Media headlines about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CHL opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

CHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

