Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report sales of $607.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $739.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 560.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

