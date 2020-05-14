TheStreet Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
