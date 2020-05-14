TheStreet Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

