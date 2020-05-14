Head to Head Analysis: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) & Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.33%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 200.55%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Vascular Biogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.27 million ($1.58) -11.21 Vascular Biogenics $560,000.00 78.17 -$19.46 million ($0.54) -2.26

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.41% -25.23% Vascular Biogenics -3,462.10% -45.23% -35.50%

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Vascular Biogenics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase III clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for Phase II clinical trials for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The company is also developing VB-111, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with various types of advanced metastatic cancer types, including thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound for the control of chronic inflammatory disorders; and VB-600 that is in pre-clinical stage for targeting of MOSPD2 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

