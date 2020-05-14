Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Share Price

Media coverage about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected American Water Works’ score:

NYSE:AWK opened at $116.51 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

