Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of CMI opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

