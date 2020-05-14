Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Media Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $577.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.26.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

