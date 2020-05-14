Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.87 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

