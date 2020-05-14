Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 21,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

