Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for VolitionRX in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

VNRX has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

