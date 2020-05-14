Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

SII opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.93. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $890.86 million and a P/E ratio of 103.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.