Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of SEAS opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.