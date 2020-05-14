Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

