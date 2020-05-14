Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

