Sandstorm Gold Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$113,081.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.