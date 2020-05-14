B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.54 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.