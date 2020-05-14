National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:PBH opened at C$83.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.78. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

