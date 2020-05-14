Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) Issued By Cormark

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.71 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO)

