Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.