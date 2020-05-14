Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BHF opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

