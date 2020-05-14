Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Colfax Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Colfax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,756,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

