Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

