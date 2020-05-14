Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.01. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,122 shares of company stock worth $13,044,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

