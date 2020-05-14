Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

CHMI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.49%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

