Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Post in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.55.

POST stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Post by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.