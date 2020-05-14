Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,794.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,122 shares of company stock worth $13,044,322 over the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

