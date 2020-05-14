Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

CFX stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Colfax by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 49.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

