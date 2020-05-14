Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

TWNK stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after buying an additional 1,210,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

