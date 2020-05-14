Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

