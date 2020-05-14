Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

