Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Decreased by Raymond James

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.90.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$199.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion and a PE ratio of 209.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$172.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$98.29 and a one year high of C$206.35.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,386,986. Insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,560 in the last ninety days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.