Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Decreased by Raymond James

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.90.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$199.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion and a PE ratio of 209.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$172.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$98.29 and a one year high of C$206.35.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,386,986. Insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,560 in the last ninety days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Discount Rate

Earnings History and Estimates for Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. Decreased by Desjardins
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. Decreased by Desjardins
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Raised by B. Riley
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Raised by B. Riley
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Sandstorm Gold Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Sandstorm Gold Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report