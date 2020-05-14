Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Corp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

LAND stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.20 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

