Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

