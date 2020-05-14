NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. NetGear has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $697.23 million, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,678 shares of company stock valued at $442,505. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 561,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NetGear by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NetGear by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.