Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 141.11%.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.83. Sequential Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.