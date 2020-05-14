BidaskClub Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Buy

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.03.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $229.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

