Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
MORF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
