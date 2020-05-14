Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MORF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Research analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

