NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NH opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.99.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

