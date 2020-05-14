Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,237.23% and a negative net margin of 455.77%. On average, analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTNP stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTNP. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.