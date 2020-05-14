News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of News stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that News will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in News by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in News by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in News by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 181,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in News by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

