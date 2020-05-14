PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

