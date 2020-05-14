PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

