PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
