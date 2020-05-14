Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after buying an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

