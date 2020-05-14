Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of PRVB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 4.03. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

